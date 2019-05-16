Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. huntsville police are searching for two suspects who they say tried to rob people in a walgreens parking lot. it happened in the lot of the walgreens at bob wallace avenue. police say the suspects had a gun and ran away from the scene. happening today. a former madison city schools employee ... theron rice ... is expected to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing. rice was arrested last monday. he's accused of abusing of a child. this morning, montana's governor steve bullock announced he's running for president. he is now the 22nd democrat to enter the race. north korea is now demanding that the u-s return its cargo ship seized last week. the u-s says it seized the ship because it violated sanctions. happening today -- a big announcement from north alabama's newest baseball team! the trash panda's ceo is expected to make two huge announcements that has something to do with all the fans. waay 31 will have a crew at the announcement and will have live reports on exactly what happens on waay 31 news starting at 4. happening today. folks in north alabama can enjoy the rodeo dance and fashion show in downtown athens tonight. its all part of the 37th annual limestone county sheriff's rodeo week. the big event is the rodeo itself