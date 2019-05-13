Speech to Text for Senate to vote on abortion bill Tuesday

tonight at ten ... we're hearing from abortion bill sponsor representative terri collins after alabama's lieutenant governor posted this video on twitter yesterday ... he's urging people to call their legislators and tell them to pass what would be the most restrictive abortion ban in the country without any exceptions for rape or incest! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the senate will vote on the bill tomorrow. waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to the bill's sponsor about why the exceptions would weaken the bill and its ability to challenge roe versus wade ... representative terri collins agrees with ainsworth ... right now she wants this bill passed with no amendments or exceptions ... but she did tell me that could change if the abortion decision was ever left to the states ... representative terri collins decatur "i hope that they're able to pass the bill as it is and send it to the governor." state senators will vote on the heavily debated ... highly controversial abortion bill tuesday ... and its original house sponsor ... representative terri collins from decatur ... is urging senators to pass the abortion bill as is .. ..with no other exceptions unless the pregnancy compromises the life of the mother. rtc "the point of the bill is to actually address the reasoning behind the roe v. wade decision. their reasoning was the baby in the womb is not a person." collins told me she's carried heartbeat bills over the last four years that included exceptions for rape and incest ... and she said she thinks an alabama abortion law would include those exceptions as well ... but right now the bill aims to criminalize abortion and directly oppose roe v wade ... which collins' hopes gets a now conservative majority supreme court's attention ... rtc "what is happening is that all pro-life legislation is being ruled unconstitutiona l until we actually revisit roe v wade decision" with the debate over exceptions ... i did some research to find out how often rape and incest are listed as reasons for an abortion ... in a 2004 survey ... guttmacher ... a research group that advances sexual and reproductive health rights ... found that less than half of one percent of women had an abortion because they were raped ... the most popular reason ... at 25 percent ... was the woman wasn't ready for a child ... collins said while she opposes exceptions at this time in this bill ... it's not her permanent stance for future legislation ... rtc "that's the goal of this bill. not to be our long-term bill but to get the courts to revisit this issue of is the baby in the womb a person." representative collins told me she's anxious to move the abortion bill from the senate to the governor as is ... and collins said she's hoping for the governor's support ... live in hsv ss waay 31