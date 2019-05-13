Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible takes down Brantley in Game One

mars hill bible baseball still fighting for the 1a state championship trophy; but first they have to get through brantley. the panthers get things going early wit this r-b-i single by brooks thompson to make it one nothing. then peyton higgins gets this one to drop into right field and that'll score a run to make things two nothing mars hill. and the panthers will go on to win game one with a final score of 4-3. and i recognize a few faces and names for mars hill bible. a few football players turned baseball players, and if these guys win the blue map for baseball they'll have two state championship rings in two different sports for the same year! game two between mars hill bible and brantley