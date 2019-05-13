Speech to Text for Columbia High School has eight sign letters of intent

there were a lot of firsts at columbia high school today when eight students signed on the dotted line. five basketball players all committed to play at the next level; the largest eagles basketball signing class in school history. the first volleyball player to sign a letter of intent. the first basketball manager to sign to become a student manager at alabama a&m next year. and they had their second football player to put pen to paper this year. a few student athletes say this is something they dreamed of and now it's reality. jamiah holloway/walter s state signee: "this year was really my breakout year. i realized i could play at the next level, so i took the opportunity in doing it." kaitlyn morley/miles college signee: "i feel like i'm setting a foundation for the school, so that everyone can come to columbia to play volleyball, so they can also get an athletic scholarship as well." so a big congrats goes out to those eight students: jamiah and kaitlyn, along with larry penn-stillman, maxwell rone, lee johnson, c-j chatman, gervaughn abram,