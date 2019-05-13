Speech to Text for I-Team Sits Down With Alabama Parole Board Chair

the waay31 i-team just sat down with the chair of alabama's parole board ... to discuss what the governor and attorney general call a broken parole system. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay31's breken terry is live at the pardon and parole board headquarters in montgomery to tell us about the conversation. breken? parole board chairperson lyn head told me their biggest flaw is communicating with the public and that's why she wanted to do this interview. to show all the good they are doing. head told me they just hired about 25 new parole and probation officers to keep up with supervision of people once they are paroled. she said they have upgraded field officers technology as well. head said they are not operating a broken system. in a waay31 i-team investigation we pointed out a series of flaws that lead to a dangerous man being paroled, not kept up with, and he's now accused of murdering three people. head told us there is no way to predict human behavior. in light of these issues the attorney general pushed for legislation that would give the governor more power over the board, strengthen victim notification, and stop early paroles. head told us the reason they are against the legislation is because it won't fix anything. <after working with victims of crime for 18 years i know this legislation isn't going to do anything to make them feel better. individuals are still going to behave in unpredictable ways. > head also told me there are no issues with executive leadership at the board and they all have decades of experience in this field and feel like they are the ones who can make the best informed decision. the waay31 i-team did obtain emails where the executive director of the parole board told employees to contest the legislation while on tax payer time. head told me that was not a violation of the law and they don't feel this legislation will fix anything and said they are fine with the governor having more oversight because they feel she already holds that power. live in montgomery bt waay31. lyn head became chairperson of the parole board after a major overhaul from governor kay ivey in october. that happened after an extensive i-team investigation into this man -- jimmy spencer. he's the parolee charged with killing 3 people in guntersville. during our investigation -- we found several disciplinary issues that should have kept spencer from being released. we also found several faults with victim notification of his parole hearings -- even the district attorney who prosecuted him was unaware he was up for parole! all of our reporting into this case is online at waay t-v dot