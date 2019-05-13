Speech to Text for Measure Would Give Kids Access To Leftover Food

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

available. new at five! tonight we're taking a closer look at a measure that would allow schools to give un-used food to students who need it -- year round. it comes after an arab lawmaker's father got tired of seeing large amounts of leftover food in the trash. waay-31s alexis scott is live to explain what it means for kids, and why it will take an act by the governor to do it. the director of the food bank told me there are about 60- thousand kids in north alabama who don't have access to a nutritious meal every day. and as i found out, right now school districts can't just give extra food away. former teacher "why wouldn't you feed children? that doesn't to me make any sense," that was the reaction of many teachers and parents when i told them about the school food bill. shirley schofield is the director of the food bank of north alabama, and says this will help children succeed. shirley schofield, director of food bank "if you don't have that access, being hungry or not having the proper food can really affect them. their ability to learn," representative wes kitchens' bill would allow schools to create new policies for giving away extra food for students to eat at home -- if they qualify for free or reduced lunch. madison county and madison city schools tell me they have a small system in place to help students in need over the weekend and summer ... but are excited to see if this bill gets passed. shirley schofield, director of food bank "any opportunity to increase the amount of food that is going to children that are in need is wonderful to take a look at," a former teacher didn't want to go on camera but told me if this bill doesn't pass she will be heartbroken. former teacher "one kindergartner doesn't food more than another kindergarter," under current federal law -- food can only be donated to food banks and other charitable organizations. representative kitchens hopes it will get voted on before the end of the week is over. reporting live in huntsville - alexis scott waay-31