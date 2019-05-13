Clear

Cecil Ashburn Update

The Cecil Ashburn widening project is set to be done next year. The city provided and update on the project.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in huntsville -- construction is still underway on a well- traveled roadway. the cecil ashburn widening project is set to be done by this time next year! last week -- the city provided an update on the progress. blasting is 90-percent complete. the contractor is more than halfway done with storm drainage installation. at&t, comcast, and huntsville utilties have all finished relocating electrical lines. now -- utility crews are installing water lines. two-way travel on
