Jordan Road Expansion Project Wrapping Up Soon

Sydney Martin was at the Jordan Road expansion site where she learned what's held up the road that was expected to be opened last year.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

we're in the home stretch of a madison county road project. you're taking a look at the jordan road extension from waay 31's skytracker. it will soon connect to highway 72 east. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the expansion site this afternoon -- after learning what's held up the road that was expected to open late last year.
