Speech to Text for 05/13/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of that damage today. afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 70s tuesday which is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will come wednesday and into thursday. best chances for rain will likely be wednesday night and into thursday morning. though thunderstorms are possible severe weather is not expected wednesday and thursday. the tennessee valley will also see a warming trend this week. highs finally climb back closer to