Speech to Text for Thousands of people expected to attend 37th annual Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the largest outdoor rodeo east of the mississippi kicks off this week! about ten thousand people are expected to attend the 37th annual limestone county sheriff's rodeo. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. we wanted to know how police participation is this year ... after a lawsuit went before the feds. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the sheriff's rodeo arena with the answer. scottie? i'm here at the sheriff's arena off of highway 99. this is where more than 120 out of about 130 employees at the limestone county sheriff's office have signed up to help with the annual event. the special needs rodeo will be hosted here on friday morning. i spoke with one employee at the sheriff's office who says this particular event holds a very special place in her heart. love the rodeo! it's a great thing and it's something good for the community." erin moran has worked for the limestone county sheriff's office for twenty-one years... and each year, she looks forward to the sheriff's rodeo. erin moran, works at the sheriff's office "we're going to go out there and we're going to work as hard as we can, just like we have every year." moran provides food for those involved in the event. she also helps out with the special needs rodeo. erin moran, works at the sheriff's office "to see the look on their faces when they ride the horses, when they're on the wagons, things like that. it just gets to your heart and that's what it's all about." this is the first rodeo since an employee at the sheriff's office filed a complaint with the u-s department of labor, saying they felt forced to work the annual event without pay. an investigation was done and the department of labor found the rodeo did not meet their definition of "volunteering." but moran says she's never felt forced, and never expected compensation for lending a hand. erin moran, works at the sheriff's office "i don't have to be paid. it's something that i love doing. it helps us out so much and it gives us things that we need, like cars and vests. i don't want to get paid. even if they did pay you, i still would be out there working. i don't expect to be paid." moran tells me she'll continue helping out with the rodeo as long as she can. erin moran, works at the sheriff's office "i can't speak for everyone else, but i know that i've been here for 21 years and i've done it 21 years; and if i have 21 more years to spend with the sheriff's office, i'll be doing it." after the complaint was filed with the department of labor, the sheriff's office settled the case for around fifty thousand dollars. that amount was distributed among 126 employees. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news events are going on all week with the sheriff's rodeo, leading up to the weekend. tonight at 5 is the preston's western wear kids day... they can ride a pony at preston's in athens! tomorrow at 6 is the rodeo dance and fashion show in downtown athens. friday is the special needs rodeo at 10am ... where children can enjoy riding horses, roping and more. the big event is friday and saturday night.. "the greatest show on dirt" wil start at 8 at the limestone sheriff's rodeo arena! you can buy tickets in advance or at the door..