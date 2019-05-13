Clear

Drone footage shows repaving work on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville

Drone footage shows repaving work on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville

Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:27 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events