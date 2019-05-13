News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Drone footage shows repaving work on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville
Drone footage shows repaving work on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville
Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:27 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71°
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Florence
Scattered Clouds
69°
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
68°
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
68°
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Scottsboro robbery suspect found locked inside business
Colbert County Sheriff's Office mourns death of former deputy
Woman arrested after deadly shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Man wanted by FBI for sexually abusing young girls turns himself in after 23 years
Watch: Huntsville police pull hiding woman from gas station ceiling
Traffic Alert: All lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. reopened after two-vehicle wreck
Huntsville police seek help finding missing senior
Marshall County sheriff: Employee arrested after pot found in parking lot
Huntsville police: Car hit by train on Pratt Avenue
Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy helping athletes get to world stage
Community Events