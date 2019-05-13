Speech to Text for Florence Animal services facility

at the event. happening today-- the new florence - lauderdale animal services building will open its doors to the public. the project began back in 2012 and this morning the city is celebrating. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what the building offers. casey? greg-- after years of construction-- today is the day animal advocates have been waiting for. this three million dollar project is a new building full of improvements... and mayor, steve holt, says it is affordable and durable. the twelve hundred square foot building was paid for by the city of florence and the lauderdale county commission... it has a dishwasher, ventilation systems, an outside play area, and indoor and outdoor kennels. the facility can hold up to three hundred animals. the mayor says educating people about spaying and neutering is key to managing animal populations. he says the building will serve the community well into the future. the grand opening celebration will begin at ten this morning at the florence- lauderdale industrial park. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.