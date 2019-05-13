Speech to Text for Clinton Ave Resurfacing

a traffic alert this morning that will affect some drivers in downtown huntsville. clinton avenue from triana boulevard to woodson street will be repaved-- and that means lane closures. this will complete the first of a three phase road improvement project on clinton avenue. waay 31's rodneya ross is live from clinton ave with a look at what you can expect today. live greg...in just two hours contractors will begin milling and repaving this section of clinton avenue and will close at least one lane of traffic in each direction. vo this will cause some traffic delays in the area throughout the day. the project will create new sidewalks, curbs, and pedestrian walkways in the area. once this phase is complete contractors will move on to the next phase of the project. graphic phase 1: road improvement from triana boulevard to california street phase 2: pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements from woodson street to lincoln street phase 3: final resurfacing from lincoln street to california street live lanes closures are expected to last until around 5 each day. the city expects to have the entire project completed this summer. the work will go through may 24th. live in hsv, rr, waay 31