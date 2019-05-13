Speech to Text for Decatur Schools Registration

general's office is opposing the request. happening today -- school's not even out yet for summer, but it's time to start thinking ahead to next year. parents with students in decatur city schools will need to complete address verification for their students for the upcoming school year. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with a look at what parents will need to do. rodneya? good morning greg -- not only it today the first day parents can complete address verification-- but it's also the first day parents can register their students for the 20-19 20-20 school year. the good news-- registration is for returning students and can be done online. the school system will email each parent a snapcode which is required to complete the registration process. as for the address verification -- this is required for certain grades and school zones. elementary: all incoming 1st graders, all current 2nd and current 5th graders secondary in the ahs feeder: current 7th and 11th graders secondary in the dhs feeder: current 8th and 11th graders any parent that needs to complete the address verification can upload their information through the infosnap registration process. decatur city schools says it is important for parents to complete registration as soon as possible because this helps with the planning process for the schools. they say this is how the principal assigns classes and course offerings for the school year. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.