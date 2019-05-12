Speech to Text for SCOTTSBORO ROBBERY SUSPECT FOUND LOCKED INSIDE BUSINESS

a scotssboro man is in the jackson county jail tonight after being arrested for 3rd degree robbery ... police say this man ... 36 year old ronald thomas junior ... robbed a gas station in the 500 block of west willow street and ended up getting locked inside ... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's sarah singleterry was in scottsboro today and talked with customers who frequent the gas station and got a good laugh when they heard how the arrest happened. cleveland johnson "i'm glad he got locked in, ya know?" ed hill "he ain't real bright if he don't know how to get out of a store is he." hunter haswell "i'd have an evacuation point if it was me" customers at the citgo gas station on scottsboro's west willow street were surprised to hear their go to spot was robbed saturday ... cj "i think it's crazy man because this is a good little town to live in. for it to get robbed like that, i just can't believe it." according to scottsboro police ... officers responded to the gas station saturday about a man who robbed the store and was locked inside ... when police got to the scene they took 36 year old ronald thomas into custody ... cj "they need to get the criminals off the streets." at the time of his arrest thomas also had an outstanding warrant for violating his probation ... i asked johnson if the weekend robbery makes him worried for his safety ... cj "it does a little bit, but at least i know that they'll get trapped on the inside if they do rob them." sarah: thomas is currently being held in the jackson county jail without bond. court records show a date hasn't been set for a hearing on the robbery charge. in scottsboro ss