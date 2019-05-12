Speech to Text for MARSHALL COUNTY OFFICIALS: DON'T JUST RELY ON SEVERE WEATHER SIRENS

some people in marshall county told waay31 they were confused why their tornado sirens weren't triggered after an e-f 1 tornado tore through their area on thursday. good evening. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay31s sierra phillips spoke with emergency officials who say there's an explanation. and also, everyone needs multiple alert systems to stay safe. sierra? officials say there's a few reasons why sirens might not go off right in your area when weather hits. everyone i talked with today told me even if their sirens didn't go off during thursdays severe weather---- they didn't mind, because they got their alerts from the palm of their hand. wisinger- "where our tv is at is our safe zone anywhere so we just sat down there....and then later sirens went off." gypsy wisinger told me usually when storms hit in her area she goes to her safe spot way before sirens even start. wisinger- "by the time a siren goes off i already know there's a problem i'm in my safe place in my home." officials say sirens are supposed to be your last warning when severe weather hits. wisinger- "a siren kind of cements the fact that there's a problem going on." on thursday, an ef-1 tornado came through part of marshall county. one couple who lives in douglas told me they never heard sirens and they're not alone. officials say its due to a few reasons- the first is that two sirens are out of commission right now in marshall county. this one in warrenton was struck by a car last week. another in guntersville state park isn't working either. the second reason--- not all sirens are county controlled. sirens in some city limits are controlled by the city and if the danger doesn't extend to that specific area, you won't hear the siren. i reached out to local municipalities to find out more but they're offices were closed. officials say these are just a few examples why its important to have other forms of alerts...somethin g wisinger says she's way ahead of. wisinger "the sirens are a secondary warning." one family told me that when sirens went off thursday-- they assumed it was a drill. no one i talked to today said they rely on sirens alone. reporting live in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31