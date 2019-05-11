Speech to Text for MARSHALL COUNTY RESIDENTS CLEANING UP FROM THURSDAY'S TORNADO WHILE GEARING UP FOR POTENTIAL WEEKEND

some folks in the sand mountain area are cleaning up after ef-1 tornadoes touched down on thursday. we wanted to see at how those affected by the tornadoes are preparing for tonight. waay31s sierra phillips spent the day talking to people just outside of albertville where one of the ef-1 tornadoes touched down. as storms sweep in -- people here in marshall county still have cleaning up to do from our last round of severe weather. i spent time with people who live here on gaines circle as they picked up the pieces and prepared for potential overnight storms. davis- "what was amazing was driving up and seeing this big tree behind me....it was absolutely something else." this weekend people who live along gaines circle just outside of albertville are hard at cleaning up from thursday's tornado. this tree was just along the path of destruction. the root system the ef-1 tornado pulled up is over 6 feet tall. davis- "just thinking oh my gosh....hard work...here it goes again." tim davis owns this plot of land and, with the help from neighbors, county workers and farm hand, oscar burgess, he's made a dent in the work that needs to be done. but there's still more to go. burgess- "i've been coming in every morning and leaving probably around dark." it's the work that still needs to happen combined with potential for overnight severe weather that concerns the two the most. davis- "there's still loose tin laying around....not really sure what happened." he says he'll have to wait and see if there's more damage to wake up to sunday morning. davis- "you just hope and pray that nothing happens like that." in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31