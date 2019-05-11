Speech to Text for Rob's May 11th Forecast

this legislative session. strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible for the tennessee valley this evening. expect gusty winds and heavy rain. showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight through the overnight hours. another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible sunday afternoon. drier air finally arrives by sunday night for the valley. expect drier weather to begin the new workweek. thanks chris! today people in athens took their horse to the old town road to celebrate an annual tradition... we'll tell you about the events for the limestone county sheriff's rodeo week. people in limestone county grabbed their cowboy boots and ten-gallon hats and took to the streets for today's sheriff's rodeo parade! the celebration was held in athens ahead of the 37th annual rodeo. it kicked off a week of fun... which will also feature a dance & fashion show ... a rodeo queen pageant ... and a special needs rodeo. all of it builds up to the big show on friday, may 17th -- with the opening ceremonies starting at 8 pm.