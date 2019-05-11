Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Residents Clean Up after EF-1 Tornado

and in lincoln county. as we look ahead to potential storms in the next few hours, people across the valley -- especially those in marshall county and the other area affected by thursday's tornadoes -- are bracing for the worst. waay31s sierra phillips is live just outside of albertville with an update on how marshall county is cleaning up from a tornado that tore through, and preparing for tonight, sierra? i spent the last hour talking with people who live out here as they pick up the pieces from thursday's storms. i want to show you some of the most shocking damage here on gaines circle. i'll move out of your way so you can see this. this tree was ripped up by the what the national weather service says was an ef-1 tornado. that root system is taller than i am. and the road is even cracked. there's 2 trees pulled out just like this just within a quarter of a mile. as people out here have plenty of work to do they're looking ahead to tonight, but staying in good spirits. burgess- "i don't think the good lord is gonna hit you twice...i mean... i don't think but you still have that thought you know, what if the rest of it goes... if it does thats just less tear down we have to do." neighbors here tell me they are hopeful they won't get hit ahead, but they're worried they might have even more cleanup to do tomorrow morning. in marshall county,