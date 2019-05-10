Speech to Text for No confirmed measles cases in Alabama

new information... the state health department says another virus tainted the lab results of a child in st clair county... it caused the results to come back as positive for measles! that means there is currently no measles cases in alabama! waay 31's kody fisher is finding out how common these false positives are.. and how the measles outbreak across the county is impacting local pharmacy's... edward guice is a pharmacist in decatur... he says since the measles scare began... more and more people are calling his pharmacy for advice... edward guice/pharmacist "we get at least 2-3 calls a day for the last 2 weeks." many of them are asking if his pharmacy can give them the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine... he says they would if they could... edward guice/pharmacist "we are unable to get it from our whole saler right now because it's on back order, so we can't help them on that aspect. we're sending everyone to the health department." the alabama department of public health tells waay 31 the most common test for measles is a throat or nose swab... which aren't always 100% accurate... dr. karen landers/alabama department of public health "other viruses can cause a test to be false positive for measles." because measles is so contagious... they let the public know about the positive test results right away... but they always do follow up tests... dr. karen landers/alabama department of public health "it is that abundance of caution, because you see we would be 8 days behind on this had this turned out to be a confirmatory." even though there is no confirmed case of the measles in alabama... guice says its encouraging to see people reaching out to his pharmacy asking about the vaccine... even if they have to send them elsewhere to get it... edward guice/pharmacist "it's good to be able to give back to the community and help people to get the type medicine they need, or vaccinated." reporting in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news... right now, the state health department has 82 open measles investigations and 170 closed investigations. so far this year they've had more than 250 reports of the measles.