Speech to Text for UAH names new basketball coach

the 6a title saturday at noon. lennie acuff spent 22 years at the helm of the uah chargers basketabll team, he's a madison county legend. and leaves big shoes to fill, friday, u-a-h announced who will be doing that, its john schulman, the former d-1 coach from chattanooga schulman served as head coach at tennessee chattanooga from 2004 to 2013. he says he's honored to carry on acuff's legacy. in 2005,schulman was named the top collegiate coach in tennessee thanks to a season that included a ncaa tournament berth and chattanooga's first win in 80 years over in-state foe tennessee. we'll meet the coach thursday!