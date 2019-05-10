Speech to Text for Robocalls Frustrate Local Realtor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week . we've brought you a series of special reports on the frustrations of robocalls. the unwanted intrusions are downright obnoxious and overwhelming for thousands of people here in the tennessee valley. waay 31's greg privett explains how some people are fighting back . and what lawmakers are proposing as fixes for the future. working hard . this real estate agent wants people to know her phone number and call it. <<15-04-25 > "it's because i want to sell you a house or i want to list your house." as for robocallers, caitlin fite has their number. <15-05-17 > "they have a credit card for me or insurance is normally the two things they say to me. and the bad thing about the robocallers these days is they have the area code here. so, it's hard for me to decipher is it a robocall or is it an actual customer. scammers steal part of caitlin's time time she wants to be working. and since her phone is her financial lifeline . robocallers put caitlin between a rock and a hard place. <15-05-42 > "i answer my phone regardless whether it's a robocall or not. the robocalls are a lot more frustrating. but, i still answer my phone." <nats > you can answer your phone, too. to fight back . technology experts recommend installing apps. among the highest rated are hiya and nomorobo. they block spam calls. youmail is another popular app. it answers known spam calls with an out-of-service message . which should remove your number from call lists. <nats > speaking of lists . the federal trade commission told waay 31 the do not call list still works . if companies follow the law. for scammers who don't . the ftc says it helps to report those lawbreakers. <nats > standup "it's government regulators who have the most power against robocallers. but, even they can get frustrated because many robocallers set up shop intending to break the law. and they're just out of reach the law." <nats > the alabama attorney general's office told waay 31 it registers and regulates telemarketers. but the a-g's legal muscle stops at the state line . and the vast majority of robocallers operate outside alabama. <nats > a proposed bill in the u.s. senate . called the traced act . would: force phone carriers to stop spam calls, increase fines against illegal robocallers. <nats > senator richard shelby told waay 31 . he supports what the ftc and fcc are doing . and there are "i am supportive of the ongoing efforts by the ftc and the fcc to combat illegal robocallers. there are also several legislative proposals that have been introduced which congress is considering. i look forward to working with my colleagues to find a long- term solution to address this issue." <nats > there's possible help in the alabama legislature, too. a proposed house bill would make it felony for a scammer to pass off someone else's phone number as their own. <nats > <15-07-10 > "i wish somebody would come up with a way that they couldn't get the numbers. i don't know what the solution really is. but, i wish there was a solution." caitlin fite says a solution can't come fast enough for her. <15-07-18 > "it would make it a lot easier. because then i wouldn't have to sit there and say do i answer or not. which i'm going to answer. but, it would make it a lot easier on me." <nats > greg privett, waay 31 news.> the big telecoms, congress and the states are fighting robocalls on all fronts. besides the senate's "traced act" you just heard about - the big telecoms, congress and the states are fighting robocalls on all fronts. besides the senate's "traced act" you just heard about - there's also a push in the house to require phone carriers to block neighborhood spoofing free of charge. but robocalls aren't going away anytime soon. you can count on waay 31 to keep bringing you the latest developments. we've spent the past five days bringing you a series of investigative reports on robocalls. you can find them all at waay tv dot com. click