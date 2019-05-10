Speech to Text for New Bill: Harsher Punishments for False Reports

this time. new at five! an alabama lawmaker wants to strengthen the consequences for falsely reporting a sex crime. the bill would make it a felony to falsely accuse someone of rape or sexual assault. just this week, a limestone county man was arrested for falsely reporting a sex crime involving his mom and a deputy. waay 31's scottie kay talked to the man's neighbors about the crime and learned what they think about the proposed bill. concerned neighbor "it's crazy!" this woman didn't want to be identified but that was her response when she learned one of her neighbors was arrested for falsely reporting a sex crime. concerned neighbor "he shouldn't have even bothered the cops with something that crazy, because they have other things they could be doing besides coming out and taking false statements from people." according to the limestone county sheriff's office, barry mckinney said a man dressed as a deputy came to his mother's house, where he then assaulted and raped her. investigators went to the woman's home to find out if the claims were true. she told them she had been asleep and nothing happened. waay 31 reached out to the representative who introduced the bill, dickie drake, but we're still waiting to hear back. we also reached out to the alabama coalition against rape -- the told us they're "deeply concerned this bill willd silence the voices of rape