Police: Man Shot After Trying To Rob Man With Gun

arrested, new information tonight on a shooting in huntsville. police say a man shot an armed suspect who was trying to rob his mother and him outside a huntsville grocery store. 22-year-old precious howardis in the madison county jail tonight facing two robbery charges. howard's accomplice - deangelo lindsay - who was shot is at huntsville hospital recovering from his injuries. both are from birmingham area. waay 31's sydney martin is live near where it all happended on old monrovia road tonight after talking to one woman who saw police investigate. donna patterson, visiting huntsville "15 police cars with lights going on." donna patterson told me she's visiting her daughter in huntsville...and went outside thursday evening and saw cops everywhere. donna patterson, visiting huntsville"we were just afraid they were out in the woods somewhere. before we walked over there." huntsville police said 19- year-old deangelo lindsay and 22-year-old precious howard pulled guns on a mother and son sitting in a car outside publix and demanded money and other personal items. something that scares patterson. donna patterson, visiting huntsville, "i don't even want to think about it because it could happen." police said when lindsay looked away--- the son pulled a gun on the robber and shot him. that's when police said the two took off and got into a car...making it less than a mile down the road before crashing the car in front of the a-m-c movie theater. patterson told us they were worried the suspects had fled. donna patterson, visiting huntsville"it was scary, but it was over and the police calmed us down." police were able to take howard to jail and lindsay was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. huntsville police said the car that sat in the middle of the road here for hours is believed to have been stolen in a carjacking in mountain brook. and right now police police down there are working to determine if the suspects are involved in other crimes. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.