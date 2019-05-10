Speech to Text for National Weather Service Crews Survey Damage

happening now, we're waiting to hear if the storm that hit sand mountain was a tornado. you're looking at live pictures of damage in dekalb county ... where property was destroyed. a short time ago, the national weather service surveyed damage on county road 311 in collinsville. they say it was the hardest hit area in dekalb county. waay31s sierra phillips has been out there all afternoon and shows us more. sierra? i want to give you a close up look at what the storm did to this former chicken house. you can see its almost cut in half, there's debris everywhere and it doesn't stop on his property. piece of this building are spread into neighbors yards. the family tells me they have a lot of cleaning to do. heaps - "they still have got some clean up to do here." a little more than over 24 hours after the storm came through collingsville--- debris is still scattered from this chicken house all over nearby yards on county road 311. heaps "we were following it on the radio and we knew it was real bad i immediately wanted to know how bad it was." roger heaps got his answer when he pulled up to his daughter's house thursday to see pieces of roof scattered in her front yard. luckily, he says, the storm only damaged their pool. heaps - "a little flex seal will take care of that" because of the debris, heaps says, he wouldn't be surprised if it was a tornado that swept through here. heaps - "i think it was a small one....yes." and he says when he first got a look at this damage, he was taken back to the storms of 2011. heaps- "i thought of that when i first saw it, it made me think of my house...there was debris everywhere" dekalb county emergency management officials say most of the damage is already cleaned up, but some trees are still down. no injuries to report. i'll let you know when the national weather service makes its determination. reporting live in dekalb co, sierra phillips,waay 31 news.