Speech to Text for Huntsville police pull hiding woman from gas station ceiling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more this afternoon about a woman arrested after falling through the ceiling of a huntsville gas station! it's a story you saw "first on waay 31" .... when one of our employees captured this cell phone video as he watched it all unfold. police tell us - amber wade - could face a criminal mischief charge. she had six outstanding warrants against her! it happened at the sunoco in five points near andrew jackson way and holmes avenue. waay 31's sydney martin talked to customers who gave us a play- by-play. tommy ragona, customer "the manager on duty standing on a chair with a flashlight looking in the ceiling tile..and i'm like oh he must be fixing something. i go to grab a drink...and he jumps off the chair and tells me this lady went into the bathroom and she's in my ceiling now..she's crawling around in my ceiling." a late night sunoco run turned into a story customers won't soon forget. tommy ragona, customer, "she ran into the cooler and he told her you can't be in there cause he heard the door shut and all the other doors open up at the same time. he knew someone jumped in the cooler. and he told her ma'am you can't be in the cooler...but you can go to the bathroom if you need to hide from somebody. and then the next thing he heard all the tiles cracking over the cooler." tommy ragnona said he watched the false ceiling start to break and wires hang down. then four huntsville police officers arrived and tried to coax amber wade out of the ceiling. tommy ragona, customer, "she was speaking lucidly like i'm trying to come down i'm trying...you can see the foot hanging down in the ceiling and the ducts are falling...and they said ma'am no you're not trying to come down you are trying to runaway. you're going the wrong way." police and the customer say wade mentioned she was trying to hide from her husband ... but the story didn't add up. tommy ragona, customer, "i did not see anyone else running up like they were chasing her. there was no one else around, but her." ragona told us that quick stop at the gas station turned into a 20 minute ordeal..but he's happy no one was hurt. tommy ragona, customer,, "it was a very crazy experience. you don't usually run into that when you go into a gas station." syd, "huntsville police said officers it's up to the gas station owner to get a warrant for her arrest for the incident last night. police said right now the owner is trying to determine how much the repairs will cost to his gas station. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." police took wade to the hospital to get checked out ... they say she only suffered minor injuries in the fall. then they booked her in the madison county jail.