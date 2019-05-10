Speech to Text for Clean-up efforts underway after tornado damages Lincoln County home

new details. the national weather can now confirm an e-f-0 tornado caused damage through parts of alabama and tennessee.. the tornado's destructive path began in northern madison county and moved into lincoln county tennessee.. waay31's steven dilsizian is outside one home along hunter road in lincoln county that saw some of the worst damage. the survey reveals the tornado started in hazel green in madison county and continued to hunter road, just across the state line in lincoln county, tennessee. waay31's steven dilsizian is outside a home on hunter road where the worst damage was reported. the national weather service says right where 'im standing on hunter road is where the tornado peaked in strength, up- rooting large trees and causing damage to one home. that home is right here behind me where clean-up efforts are under way.... take sot: hayley newton - wants to help neighbor "she's a sweet old woman... and now she's on her own, and had no one there" hayley newton lives just steps away from her neighbor's house on hunter road.... a house that faced some of the worst damage from thursday's ef 0 tornado. fallen trees lay on the roof.... others are completely up- rooted and took power lines down with them. newton has known the homeowner since she was a kid... take sot: hayley newton - wants to help neighbor "when i was younger... me and one of my siblings we used to go across the street and ride bikes next door" according to the national weather service, the ef-0 tornado peaked around 80 miles per hour. uprooted trees were the primary causes of damage. the report says the tornado then traveled northeast before starting to weaken near jeans road. alyssa bennett ran downstairs when she started hearing the wind and rain pick up. take sot: alyssa bennett - lives in hazel green "i was inside and i got the tornado warning....freaks me out cause i don't like tornadoes" but after seeing emergency crews lined up and down the road, bennett immediately thought of the woman who lives across the street. take sot: alyssa bennett - lives in hazel green "like of all people up and down this road.... like it had to happen to her... living on her own and just the things that have happened to her in the past year" i'm told the woman in the damaged house lost her husband last year. after thurdsay's tornado, she lost all power in her home and there are giant holes in the roof. one family member told me crews will be out here everyday until everything is fixed. and newton wants to do her part to help... take sot: hayley newton - wants to help neighbor "it's heartbreaking... but i know me and my family will probably be over this weekend helping" today construction workers placed a tarp over the hole in the roof. they are trying to prepare the house as fast as possible with more rain on the way. in lincoln co. -- sd -- waay31 news. lincoln county isn't the only county that saw damage after the storms.. national weather service crews are also in dekalb county surveying the damage..