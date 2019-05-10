Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Raw Video: Five Points Sunoco Ceiling Damage

Raw Video: Five Points Sunoco Ceiling Damage (Video by Ryan Berti)

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:22 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events