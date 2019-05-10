Speech to Text for Publix and AMC shooting investigation

31 news. happening today -- we're expected to learn more about a huntsville shooting that was spread across two separate locations. huntsville police say a shooting happened at a publix on old monrovia road...and the incident ended less then a mile away at an a-m-c theater. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now from huntsville police headquarters with what employees tell us happened. good morning greg and alyssa...huntsville police told us the shooting happened in the publix parking lot after some sort of incident...it then spilled over into the a-m-c theater parking lot where a worker saw all the commotion firsthand. vo the shooting happened thursday evening. when police arrived they found people split between the two scenes. waay 31 caught up with one of the theater employees who told us it was a normal day at work until he saw police cars flooding the parking lot of his job. he jumped on social media and began telling all of his coworkers what was going on. "breaking news! a shooting investigation coming from publix on old monrovia and then a second scene down at the local theater." butt to "i was like on the walkie talkie telling everybody 'guys this is a shooting investigation'" we do know one person was shot during the incident but we don't know their condition. we also know one suspect was taken into custody. we are expecting to learn more from huntsville police today and once we do we will be sure to update you both here and online. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.