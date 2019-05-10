Speech to Text for Woman in Gas station ceiling

new this morning-- in the last 45 minutes-- waay 31 learned the name of a woman who was pulled from the ceiling of a local gas station in huntsville. this is 34-year-old amber wade. this is her mug shot from a previous arrrest-- we're waiting on her current one. she was hiding in the roof of a sunoco in the 5 points area. take a look at this video shot by a waay 31 employee on their cell phone. she climbed into the ceiling late last night...then fell through...and was arrested. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at the scene that was all caught on camera. casey? it was here at this gas station along holmes avenue where a waay 31 employee just happened to stop last night-- and stumbled across a wild scene. a woman-- crawling in the ceiling-- and huntsville police going after her. take a look at this video... you can see huntsville police are trying to get the woman out of the roof. panels of the ceiling were removed to help in the effort. you can also see how much damage the gas station now has... eventually the woman came crashing down... and police dragged her outside...and then arrested her. huntsville police did tell waay 31 the woman had 6 warrants out for her arrest. they would not tell us her name or what those warrants were for. the woman was taken to the hospital for an injury. i did reach out to huntsville police to get information on the woman's warrants... and what she could be charged with. i'll let you know when i hear back. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay