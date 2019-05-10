Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. new this morning-- in the last 45 minutes-- waay 31 learned the name of a woman who was pulled from the ceiling of a local gas station in huntsville. huntsville police are expected to release more information about a shooting last night. it happened in a publix parking lot on old monrovia road. at some point some of the people involved left the publix lot and moved less than a mile away to an amc theatre parking lot. huntsville police tell us one person was shot and one person was taken into custody. happening today--the national weather service will head back out to lincoln county to finish surveying damage. preliminary findings say an ef-0 tornado blew through tennessee on thursday. the possible tornado had estimated wind speeds of 85 miles per hour... right now authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work release assignment in shelby county. authorities say this man ... jerry anthony ... walked away from his assignment a little after noon yesterday. president trump delivered on his promise and has increase the traiffs on 200 billion dollars on chinese imports. china has already announced they will take quote "necessary countermeasur es" after they were hit with the increase. the president also took to twitter to defend the tariffs, adding that quote "there is absolutely no need to rush" trade talks with china. the dow futures lost more than 100 points following the tweets. it's currently down more than half a percent. the s&p 500 and nasdaq are also set to open down. the u-s has seized a north korean cargo ship for sanctions violations. the cargo ship was used to carry coal from north korea to sell in other countries according to