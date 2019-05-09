Speech to Text for One person shot, one arrested in shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay tv dot com.. breaking news update ... police have cleared both scenes involved in a huntsville shooting ... tonight we know an incident led to one person being shot in the publix parking lot on old morovia road ... police say some people involved in the incident took off. they ended up at the nearby amc movie theater where police closed the road and taped off a second scene ... we also know one person is in custody ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live near the theater now ... it's where there was the largest police presence earlier today ... she spoke with a theater employee who described what it looked like to see police cars zoom in right across the street from where he works ... that employee told me it was a normal day at the theater ... he was selling tickets when he looked up and saw the start of a shooting investigation ... romey suryono "definitely not my average day. definitely the first time we've had a crime scene." romery sareyano works at the movie theater on old monrovia road ... and was surprised to look out the window and see flashing lights ... rs "i see a car that was wrecked, the front end. i saw some cars pull into our parking lot. about five minutes later about 12 cop cars just come flying up along with a fire truck and ambulance." he said he immediately tried to figure out what happened ... so he got on social media ... rs "breaking news! a shooting investigation coming from publix on old monrovia and then a second scene down at the local theater." that's exactly what happened ... the investigation was spread between two scenes ... less than a mile apart ... once he knew what was going on ... sareyano said said he went straight to his co-workers ... rs "i was like on the walkie talkie telling everybody 'guys this is a shooting investigation'" police haven't released any more information on what happened this evening ... but as soon as the information becomes available we'll update you both on air and on line ... live in hsv