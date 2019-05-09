Speech to Text for Neighbors describe their experience with possible tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- we're getting first hand accounts of what it was like when a possible ef-0 tornado blew through lincoln county tennessee. according to the national weather service -- the tornado toed the alabama- tennessee state line near hunter road and u-s 231. it's estimated wind speed hit 85 miles per hour. waay 31's kody fisher is speaking with people who live on hunter rd... kody... what did those people experience during the storm? the lincoln county emergency management agency tells me this is the most significant damage in the entire county... people who live on hunter road tell me the most memorable part of the storm was the wind... which is what blew over all these trees... amanda calderon lives right down the road from this house that had trees fall on it... causing damage to the roof... calderon says she was woken up from a nap by the storm... amanda calderon/lives in hunter road "i looked out the window and everything was going crazy. the wind was blowing the trees around and i seen that tree fall." she's from alabama... but hasn't had an experience like this before... amanda calderon/lives in hunter road "that's first time i've even been this close to something like it." the most memorable part of the storm... was the sounds it made blowing through... amanda calderon/lives in hunter road "it was like real high pitched and then there was like grumbling noises. there was just branches and leaves flying everywhere." the family of the woman who lives in this house tells me she was frightened by the storm... she thought a large limb simply fell on her house... and was shocked when she came outside to see so many trees on the ground... she can't spend the night here because of the damage... so she's staying with family... every person i spoke with on hunter road told me they are thankful the damage wasn't worse... the lincoln county tennessee emergency management agency tells me the only other damage throughout the county was some minor tree limbs that fell on the road... the national weather service says they will be out here tomorrow to do survey the damage. reporting live near fayetteville tennessee... kody fisher... waay 31 news...