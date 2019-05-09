Speech to Text for Collinsville soccer falls in semi-finals

three 3-1. time to kick it in the rocket city for the ahsaa soccer championships wet conditions at john hunt park this afternoon, after the state championship touranment was delayed for hours as the nasty weather passes through, back in action, in 1a and 3a, collinsville vs altamont, the panthers had good runs in the first half, but couldnt find the back of the net. altamont up 1-0 so rolando cazares playing good defense, trying to not let this game get out of hand. but the knights have differnt plans, check out this strike from inside the penalty box... its good!!!!! thats a two nothing lead for the knights, they go on to beat collinsville in the semis 5-1.