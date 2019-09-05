Speech to Text for 05/09/19

rain will stick around through this weekend and at times will be heavy. subtropical moisture will stall overhead through sunday. any strong showers or thunderstorms could produce heavy rain which may bring localized flooding. thunderstorms remain possible friday and saturday but the severe threat will be much lower than thursday. drier air will move in by sunday afternoon which will end the threat of heavy rain. next workweek will start dry and remain dry through next wednesday.