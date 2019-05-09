Speech to Text for What's Happening to Stop Robocalls?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our week- long i-team investigation into the plague of robocalls continues tonight. the aggravation of those robocalls has many people eager for solutions to stop the annoying calls. waay 31's greg privett explains what the wireless companies and government regulators are doing about it ... plus a little advice on how to cope with the calls. inside saint thomas episcopal church . katherine harper is answering god's call . serving her flock. <<15-13-40 > "and as a priest there are people who call me and have my number and need something. so, i have to answer." that means . answering robocalls. <15-15-09 > "and they hold up a need that might be there. or they work in intimidation tactics and so that fear is also it strikes that chord of oh no what's happening? and what do i trust in this case. so, it becomes challenging." the unwanted calls can make it difficult to turn the other cheek. <15-15-49 > "sometimes, it's frustrating. there'll be calls from like medicare. and they'll say we know that you need help. sometimes they'll call for my mother who died 16 years ago. and that kind of pulls at something painful, right, like that loss." she's thankful her smartphone offers up at least some comfort. <15-13-40 > "i'm grateful that sometimes my phone even tells me that it's a scam likely call. and i ignore those. and that's helpful." t-mobile told waay 31 . it's flagged more than ten billion calls as "scam likely" and blocked more than a billion spam calls over the past two years. t-mobile was the first wireless carrier to give free scam i-d and block services to its customers. both at&t and verizon told us they now offer those services, too. many of the safeguards are automatic but give you options to turn them on or off. and that's just the beginning of the fight against robocalls. <nats > standup "alabama attorney general steve marshall announced in december . he was joining 39 other attorneys general . in a multistate fight against robocalls. they're pushing the fcc and phone carriers for faster action to better-use technology to stop robocalls." <sound of phone > the federal communications commission told waay 31 it's actively working on a solution. it's recommended a technology- based plan of attack called stir/shaken. the robocall- fighting technology gives phone numbers an electronic fingerprint that can be traced. if a number isn't authentic . it won't go through. t-mobile told waay 31 . last month it launched a feature of the technology in a service it calls "caller verified." most phone carriers will comply with the new standards throught this year. <nats > experts say it may stop many of those annoying robocalls that chip away at your peace. <15-17-50 > "something little can set off other painful things and to just be present in the moment of i can end this and get back to what is more important." katherine harper reminds us . this too shall pass. 15-17-30 "and sometimes i make sure that i've updated my number on the do not call registry and then let it go to that and then have hope that one day the phone calls will stop. greg privett, waay 31 news.> coming up tomorrow night on waay 31 news at six . the i- team takes a look at what the future might hold for robocalls.