Speech to Text for Parole Bill Up For Debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay tv dot com.. in a waay 31 i-team follow up, alabama took a big step in fixing what the state calls a broken parole system. the parole bill passed the house 73 to 26 after more than six hours of debate. but late today, the house passed a bill overhauling the parole and pardon board. it limits the board's power and gives the governor more control. waay 31's breken terry is live at the state house with what's next in the process. the senate now needs to approve a similar bill. in the past xx minutes i spoke with attorney general steve marshall and representative connie rowe who sponsored this bill. they are both pleased the bill passed the house and say citizens in the state are one step to being safer. in a filibuster type scene connie rowe stood on the house floor for six hours answering questions about the bill, which would give the governor more appointing power over the parole board, allow the governor and ag to override any parole, limit early paroles and strengthen victim notification. many house democrats said the bill gave too much power to the governor and they contested the bill fiercely, but after six hours it passed. connie rowe 0:19 al representative- jasper treating victims of crime like they matter i think that is the most important part of this. the notification process has not been good for a period of time and what this bill does it makes them pay due diligence to victims of violent crime. as we pointed out in our investigation into the parole board they never notified a shoals victim about his attackers upcoming parole hearing, because of that failure this victim told me they took his voice away but now he's slowly getting it back. the parole bill will now be voted on in the senate. if it passes there it will head to the governor's desk for her signature to become law. live in montgomery bt waay31. > for all of our waay31 i-team stories on our investigation into the parole board. you can head