Speech to Text for Welding Becomes A Family Affair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when families work in a skilled trade, the parent usually learns first and passes it down to his or her child. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith introduces us to a father and sons who've made education a family affair. robinson-smith imagine you've been doing a job for nearly 20 years and then you decide to leave that job, go back to school and then do something completely different. well, not only did joey mathis do just that, but his two adult sons joined him. joey we needed a change. that was something joey mathis and his family hadn't had for 18 years. the navy veteran owned and managed big bounce rental with his wife and sons, but... joey we felt like their potential wasn't being met. and we didn't want them to be tied down because of feeling that they owed to us to be there. austin and it took a little while for all of us to get used to the idea of going back to school and getting an education, but it was a necessary thing we had to do together. after a campus tour of drake state community college nearly two years ago, joey and his sons grabbed some welding tools... and went back to school. joey it was tough because honestly you walk in and you're used to being the boss for the last 18 years and now you're the new guy and you know nothing. and you can't pretend you know anything. grissim it's never too late to make a good decision. that's one of these things that we've always said. bob grissim spent the past eight years teaching at drake state. he says this is the first time he's had a parent and his kids in one class. grissim they drove each other to do it and they would aggravate one another and they had a good rapport with each other and they pushed to excel. in fact, all three of them are graduating with honors from the program. they credit the boys' mom and austin's wife for holding down the financial fort while they went to school. avery for them it was kind of a long- term investment. they put in some extra work for those two years and then we can come back in and make it better for all of us. joey's already started his new career and the boys are on their way soon. they say maybe one day, they will be able to form a family business once again. i think that is the overall goal. we're going to join the workforce for about 10, 15 years and then later on when we're a little bit more seasoned i want to, i would love to get back in the family business and work with these guys some more. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.