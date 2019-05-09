Speech to Text for Alabama lawmakers debate parole bill in Montgomery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now, lawmakers in the house are 5 hours into debating a bill that would give alabama's governor direct power over the state parole board. you are taking a live look as lawmakers question the bill's sponsor about issues with the pardon and parole board... a system the attorney general calls "flawed." this all came about after a waay31 i-team investigation pointed out a series of flaws that lead to the parole board releasing a violent man who is now charged with a triple murder. waay31's breken terry is live in montgomery at the state house where the bill is being debated, breken? i am here at the state house and this is almost a fillibuster type situation. this morning house democrats moved to take the bill off of the calander but that did not happen. connie rowe has been standing here answering multiple questions. many lawmakers have voiced their concerns over the bill saying it gives the governor too much power over the parole board and takes power away from the legislature. rowe's response to those concerns is right now the parole board doesn't answer to anyone and this bill would give the governor more appointment power, limits early paroles, and strengthens victim notification. lawmakers have been addressing the jimmy spencer case, where the parole board let him out and he's now charged with killing three people. what i find incredibly strange and almost offensive is to think that this one individual is the reason we should give over the power of this legislative body to the governor. i am told by several law makers this could last all night and keep in mind this is the first bill they have heard today. we will update you if a vote happens. live in montgomery bt waay31. the waay31 i-team spent months investigating the parole board for letting jimmy spencer out of prison. he was a career criminal, who was supposed to be serving a life sentence. after he was paroled to a halfway house he slipped away, duped his parole officer, was even arrested but never sent back to prison. he's now charged with murdering three people in guntersville. waay31 filed multiple open records requests in this case. to read more on our i- team work head over to waaytv dot com