Clear

WAAY 31's Kody Fisher reports on storm damage in Fayetteville, Tennessee

WAAY 31's Kody Fisher reports on storm damage in Fayetteville, Tennessee

Posted: May. 9, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for WAAY 31's Kody Fisher reports on storm damage in Fayetteville, Tennessee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's kody fisher is live in fayetteville tennessee. the national weather service says an ef0 tornado may have hit. kody -- you're on hunter road. tell us what you're seeing now. some areas in huntsville saw downed trees - brought down by the gusty winds of the storm that moved through north alabama during the lunch hour...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events