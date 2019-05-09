Speech to Text for Oliver Ann Manslaughter Hearing

september 3rd. happening today -- a huntsville woman convicted of murdering her husband will learn her fate from a judge. this is ann oliver -- police say in 20-17 she shot and killer her husband, jason oliver, at their home on halsey avenue. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse where oliver is expected to make her appearance this morning. live greg...alyssa-- ann oliver pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in march after she shot and killed her husband back in 2017. today she'll be in front of the judge here at the court house to be sentenced. vo that shooting happened in march of 2017 at the couple's home off halsey avenue in the five points area of huntsville. oliver's husband jason was pronounced dead at the scene-- and she was still at the house when huntsville police arrived. police told us at the time they believed an argument led up to the shooting. court documents show oliver was originally charged with murder-- but took a deal for manslaughter charges. live now-- according to court documents-- prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence that would be split into 3 years in prison and 3 years probation. the judge will have the final say this morning. live in hsv, rr, waay 31