Speech to Text for Parole bill vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can expect state house members to vote on a bill that could limit parole board power. board members argue no changes are needed. but the governor and attorney general say the system is broken. this all comes after a series of waay 31 i-team reports into the parole system. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at the proposed changes. casey? greg...alyssa-- it wouldn't just be the parole board affected by the changes-- but also inmates in prison-- like the one's here at the limestone county correctional facility. if passed, it would change who can come up for early paroles, create more oversight, and strengthen victim notification. attorney general steve marshall proposed the bill-- and admitted in april his proposals were because of the waay 31's i-team investigation into the board after police arrested jimmy spencer for killing three people in 2018 in guntersville. after our reports-- the governor gave the board two different deadlines to come up with a plan to show how they would make changes-- but ag marshall took things a step further with his bills. the bill proposals would would change several things-- including how parole board members are appointed and would give the governor more power over the board and removes the board's authority to make up its own rules or policy, without consent from the state. the waay 31 i-team found out last week-- parole board chairperson lyn head, sent an email saying the parole board is quote "under attack." she is now fighting the bill. the house is set to vote on the bill this morning at 9 in montgomery. waay 31's breken terry will be there-- and will have a full report for you on the waay 31 news at midday. live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.