Speech to Text for Devron Booker Prelim Hearing

clair county. happening today-- a man who is charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer is expected to appear at the madison county courthouse. devron booker is also charged with armed robbery after huntsville police say he stole an acquaintance's car. this all happened back in january...and today he's attending a preliminary hearing. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at what led up to these charges. casey? it was just a few days after the car was stolen in january when a huntsvile police officer recognized it. police say devron booker was behind the wheel driving recklessly-- and a chase started after booker spotted police following him. as that chase happened-- officials say booker shot at the officer through the back of the car. police say the pursuit stopped for a short time-- but started back up with booker firing more shots at officers. all this happened on and off memorial parkway-- eventually coming to end near meadowbrook drive. that's when booker was arrested and taken to the hospital for being under the influence and dehydration. this morning booker is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer-- which is a class a felony-- and could give booker a sentence up to life in prison. the hearing happens this morning at 9. live in limestone county, casey albritton waay 31 news