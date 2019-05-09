Speech to Text for Hepatitis A Newser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- we're expecting to find out new information about the hepatitis a outbreak affecting the sand mountain area. waay31's rodneya ross is live with a look at what's already happening to prevent the spread of the virus. good morning greg and alyssa-- so far hepatitis a cases have been confirmed in jackson, dekalb, and marshall counties-- and today we're expected to learn updated numbers on this outbreak. health officials are trying to get it under control and are encouraging people to get vaccinated. since september 20-18 the alabama public health department has investigated 524 hepatitis a cases in north alabama. right now jackson and dekalb counties are the only counties where outbreaks have originated -- but cases have been reported in other counties including marshall, etowah, montgomery, and cherokee. we first learned about the outbreak in january and officials have been keeping a close eye on it ever since. they say there have been 57 cases this year so far-- which is up 39 cases from the 18 reported last year. health officials say hepatitis a is 100 percent preventable but can spread quickly among people who are not vaccinated -- that's why they are saying anyone who has not yet been vaccinated should do so immediately. we are expected to learn those updated numbers in jackson county at noon today and waay 31 will have a reporter there. live in hsv, rr,