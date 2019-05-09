Speech to Text for Facebook Co-Founder Calls for "Monopoly" Breakup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 30 minutes --waay 31 learned --co-founder of facebook --chris hughes --calling the tech giant a "monopoly" --time to break it up --comes days ahead a $5 billion fine from the federal trade commission --not enough --became concerned following cambridge analytica scandal and russian trolling operation --"far too big. it's far too powerful" --"mark zuckerberg is not accountable" --calls for government to