Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Athens Police investigating deadly crash Full Story

Facebook Co-Founder Calls for "Monopoly" Breakup

Facebook Co-Founder Calls for "Monopoly" Breakup

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Facebook Co-Founder Calls for "Monopoly" Breakup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 30 minutes --waay 31 learned --co-founder of facebook --chris hughes --calling the tech giant a "monopoly" --time to break it up --comes days ahead a $5 billion fine from the federal trade commission --not enough --became concerned following cambridge analytica scandal and russian trolling operation --"far too big. it's far too powerful" --"mark zuckerberg is not accountable" --calls for government to
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events