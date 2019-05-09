Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Athens Police investigating deadly crash Full Story

Pope: All Priests, Nuns Required to Report Abuse

Pope: All Priests, Nuns Required to Report Abuse

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Pope: All Priests, Nuns Required to Report Abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more charges could come later. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --pope francis --new law --all catholic priests and nuns around the world --live look at the vatican --to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities, --new effort to hold the catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks. --provides whistle-blower protections
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events