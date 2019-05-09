Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. the state is expected to vote on a bill that could limit parole board power. board members argue that no changes are needed-- but the governor and attorney general say the system is broken. this all comes after a series of waay 31 i-team reports into the parole system. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at the proposed changes. a huntsville woman will appear before a judge today to learn her fate after killing her husband. vo ann oliver pleaded guilty to manslaughter after shooting and killing her husband in march of 20-17. prosecutors recommended oliver receive a 15 year sentence that would be split into three years in prison and three years on probation. this morning a judge will make a final decision. alyssa... happening today-- devron booker has a preliminary hearing at the madison county courthouse. booker is charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery. happening today-- devron booker has a preliminary hearing at the madison county courthouse. booker is charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery. happening today. you can expect to find out new information about the hepatitis a outbreak affecting jackson and dekalb counties. waay 31 will be there when health officials announce the updated numbers today at noon. happening today, u.s. and chinese negotiators are set to discuss trade just hours before the u.s. plans to raise tariffs on chinese imports. china announced it will retaliate if president trump follows through. pope francis issued a new law requiring all catholic nuns and priests around the world to report clergy abuse and cover-ups by superiors to church authorities. the law does not require them to report to police. it's part of the pope's response to the sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has plagued the catholic church. greg? happening today ... a job fair at the career center on sparkman drive. a staffing company will take applications from 9 this morning until noon. if