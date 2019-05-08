Speech to Text for Memorial For Fallen Officers

in dekalb county. new tonight. the 23 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in madison county were honored tonight. waay 31's kody fisher was at the memorialtoday. he spoke with the family of the most recent officer to lose his life in the line of duty... huntsville police officer keith earle... nats: that 21 gun salute hits home for all of the families who lost loved ones in the line of duty... but for keith earle's family... the wound of his loss is still hard to handle... earle lost his life just over a year ago... when he got into an head on collision in his patrol car.. his mom... always knew something like that was a possibility... anna earle olukoya "once he left i didn't know if he was going to return or not." law enforcement tells me this event goes beyond simply remembering their lost brothers... donny shaw/ "it wasn't only that they gave their life, but its for everything they give before they gave their life to their community." earle's mom wants the community to remember all the good he brought to the area... beyond simply protecting people... anna earle olukoya "he would buy the children bicycles, their first bicycle. he would see the children were in need of shoes; he would give the parents money to go buy shoes and stuff." nats: this event helps the earle family in their grieving process... anna earle olukoya "it gives us hope. it shows the appreciation that the community, the police department, and everybody is known for the recognition that they did." nats: bag pipes according to law enforcement ... officer earle was one of 163 total officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2018. there will be an event next weekend to honor the first responders and military members we've lost. a nationwide relay event will be making a stop in huntsville! the "carry the load" event starts in boston and makes its way to dallas -- but not before stopping at huntsville madison county veterans memorial. those participating will then walk to huntsville fire & rescue. that will be on saturday may 18th betweem