Speech to Text for Schools Preparing For Incoming Growth

sheriff's office. new details. a new development on its way to south huntsville and it could bring hundreds of new students to huntsville city schools. waay 31's sarah singleterry went to district leaders to find out how they plan to handle the projected growth ... she's live now in south huntsville with what she's learned ... new homes in this development will impact the grissom high feeder pattern ... which includes 8 schools that lead up to the high school right behind me ... elisa ferrell is the school board member who represents this area ... and told me they're ready for the incoming growth ... carla durham "we're going to have to deal with it. i want us, as a community, to make the best of it as possible." carla durham has two kids in the grissom high school feeder pattern ... she told me some schools in their area are already at capacity ... and she thinks they'll need more space at grissom ... but new students aside ... she's looking forward to all that's planned for the haysland road area ... cd "the money is going to have to go somewhere. the new houses are going to have to go somewhere. with redstone arsenal and nasa here it would be nice to have them in our community." the development will be located on an 850-acre field just north of grissom high school. according to the developer, it will include more than a thousand homes, retail and green space school board member elisa ferrell represents grissom high school ... and said those involved in building the new grissom high school saw growth like this coming ... elisa ferrell "we knew that once we built a premiere high school there that growth would happen." ferrell told me they designed the building in a way that would allow them to add onto it without major expansion ... she said if needed, they can make room for an additional 700 students ... and that's a result of an intense planning process ... ef "we looked at where all of our current students are located and what grade they were in. we went to the hospital and got birth records and figured out where those students were and figured out the best location to place our school in the center of all of those kids." the centrally located grissom high is in it's second year and is already anticipating a surge in population ... and durham says the more the merrier ... cd "we have a great community, and i'd love to share it with more people." these new homes aren't set in stone ... the city council still needs to approve zoning changes ... but if everything is approved the homes will start being built by the end of the year ... ss waay 31