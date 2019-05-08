Clear

Soccer state tournament kicks off

John Hunt Park hosting days of soccer

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Soccer state tournament kicks off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

play hewitt-trussville. tomorrow kicks off the 2019 state soccer touranment, but first the volunteers get a treat ahead of the matches lunch was served at john hunt park today as a kick start to this week's ahsaa state soccer tournament. classes 1a-7a will go for the state title.. executive director of the huntsville sports comission ralph stone says the city has hosted this state wide event since 1999. the sports comission bids on a location we've had a good relationship with the alabama high school athletic association we think we do a great job with the tournament, they like coming to huntsville stone says tickets are 10 dollars for a day of soccer. the action kicks off tomorrow morning and it lasts through the
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events